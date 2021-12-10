Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.20% of RPT Realty worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 20.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.