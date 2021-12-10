Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after buying an additional 75,952 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $13,225,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 66.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $225.00 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.95 and its 200 day moving average is $216.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

