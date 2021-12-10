Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.65 Million Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,049.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.