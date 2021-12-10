Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.