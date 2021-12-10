Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 86.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 36.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of HLF opened at $37.34 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.