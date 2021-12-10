Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.79 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

