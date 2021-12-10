Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 163.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

