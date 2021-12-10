Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.82 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Domo worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $50.22 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

