Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

