Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,268,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 760,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

