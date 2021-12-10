Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.03 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in LGI Homes by 40.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $158.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

