Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.50 and a twelve month high of $181.89. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.63.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.