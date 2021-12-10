Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

