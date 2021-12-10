Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

