Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.17% of Heartland Express worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

