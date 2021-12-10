Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 364.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

