Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.23 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,503 shares of company stock valued at $264,048. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

