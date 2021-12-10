Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Boise Cascade worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE BCC opened at $65.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

