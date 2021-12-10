Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $65.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

