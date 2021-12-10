Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.