Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Overstock.com worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $77.88 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

