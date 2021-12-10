Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,138 shares of company stock worth $25,518,835. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

