Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.32.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,292 shares of company stock worth $42,739,291 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.