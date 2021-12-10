Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,000 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $57,232,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $68.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.