Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 46,000 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 547.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of PROG worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

