Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.61. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

