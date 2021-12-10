Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.8% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $132.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

