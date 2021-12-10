Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.