Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.