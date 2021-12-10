Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RH were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in RH by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RH by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.

Shares of RH stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 25.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

