Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 23,000 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

