Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,800 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $171.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.16. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,620 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

