Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,800 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $71.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $73.35.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.