Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,100 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 160.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

