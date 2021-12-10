Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 94,800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

