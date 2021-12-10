Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $1.87 Million Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 395,843 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.69 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

