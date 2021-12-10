Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

LEN stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

