Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $407.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

