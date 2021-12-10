Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,260

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($14.98) to GBX 1,260 ($16.71) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.22) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.76) to GBX 1,560 ($20.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,343 ($17.81).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,159.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,202.38. The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 799.77 ($10.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.92).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.