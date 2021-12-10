Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.02

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 7450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

