Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Sells $42,836.24 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $42,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36.

On Monday, September 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 300,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,024,000 after buying an additional 110,750 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

