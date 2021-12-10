Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €301.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €301.00 ($338.20) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €182.44 ($204.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €201.67. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

