Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.30

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 52451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $1.9855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 15.6%.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.