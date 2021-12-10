Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.0% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $2,218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

