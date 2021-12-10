Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $394.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $394.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.03 million and the lowest is $366.08 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $376.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,994 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

