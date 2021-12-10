Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

VNO stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

