Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0212 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $3,415.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003999 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00472228 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 223,190,366 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

