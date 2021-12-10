Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading Up 0.4%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WJXFF shares. Raymond James upgraded Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

