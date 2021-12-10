Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,557. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

