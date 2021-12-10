Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $97,118,450.22 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95.

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64.

On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23.

On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $141.03. 12,855,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,023. The firm has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.28. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.